Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

House prices continue to dive across the Illawarra, Sydney

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:51am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file image.

House prices have taken a tumble again at the end of 2022, with the average Illawarra home value dropping by -5.8 per cent in the three months to December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.