House prices have taken a tumble again at the end of 2022, with the average Illawarra home value dropping by -5.8 per cent in the three months to December.
The median value for average homes for the region came in at $875,349 - a decline of -8.4 per cent in the last 12 months - according to the latest CoreLogic report.
The annual value fall us up there alongside the other most significant dives in prices like Sydney ( down -12.1 per cent) and Melbourne (down -8.1 per cent) where conditions peaked early in the year.
CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, said this has been a year of contrasts, with housing values mostly rising through the first four months of the year, but falling sharply as the RBA commenced the fastest rate tightening cycle on record.
"Our daily index series saw national home values peak on May 7, shortly after the cash rate moved off emergency lows," he said.
"Since then, CoreLogic's national index has fallen -8.2 per cent, following a dramatic 28.9 per cent rise in values through the upswing."
The upper quartile of the housing market led the downturn through 2022, with most capital city and broad 'rest-of-state' regions recording weaker performance across the upper quartile relative to the lower quartile and broad middle of the market.
"The more expensive end of the market tends to lead the cycles, both through the upswing and the downturn," Mr Lawless said.
He said generally, people who were selling homes were "reluctant" to test the market through the downturn, with the number of new listings over the past four weeks almost -31 per cent lower than a year ago when capital city homes were selling in around 20 days.
Today, the median time for a house to sit on the market had increased to 31 days, leading to a "blow out" in vendor discounting rates.
The report revealed 2022 was the first time since 2018 where house prices nationally dropped over the calendar year, while he 12 months to December also marked the largest calendar year decline since 2008 (when values were down -6.4 per cent amid the Global Financial Crisis, and successive interest rate rises).
Despite prices taking a dive in 2022, the report does show values are still well above pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
Across the combined capital cities, dwelling values remained 11.7 per cent above where they were at the onset of COVID (March 2020), while values across the combined regional markets are still up 32.2 per cent.
"As interest rates peak and inflation eases, housing values are likely to stabilise, however a broad-based rise in housing values would be dependent on interest rates coming down, or on other forms of stimulus," the report states.
As for what the future holds, the report suggests home values will continue to fall for the early months of 2023 while one more interest rate rise is likely, prompting a "surge" in homeowners rushing to fix their mortgage rates.
