The 2022/23 Big Bash season has been filled with ups-and-downs for both the Sydney Thunder and Oak Flats bowler Nathan McAndrew.
But the 29-year-old right-arm paceman has been a key cog to the recent Thunder success as the side sits second on the competition ladder.
Embarrassment ensued at the beginning of the season for McAndrew's Thunder side - which also features fellow South Coast wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes - when they were bowled out in under six overs for just 15 (the lowest total in BBL history).
On New Year's Eve, the side went full circle, registering a score of 228 after their 20 overs against Hobart in what was the highest total of any team so far this campaign.
McAndrew in particular has played a key part in the team's turnaround, highlighted by his four wicket haul including bowling the final over in a victory against the Heat.
Speaking to the Mercury, McAndrew said he was quite happy with his form at present and talked through his process when bowling at the death
"At the end of the day, I've bowled one thousand 'yorkers' probably over my career and the only reason you're really going to miss one is because you're not in the right frame of mind to deliver it," he said.
"You've just got to try and remain as calm as possible. That's pretty much the secret to it. Whether you can actually deliver it is a different thing, at times everything seems to speed up on you a little bit.
"But that's the basis of it, just trying to stay calm and commit to the ball you're going to bowl," he said.
McAndrew has made a name for himself in all formats in the last couple of years. Coming off a breakthrough Sheffield Shield campaign with South Australia, the Oak Flats talent signed with Warwickshire in the English County competition.
He added that the recent form of fellow Illawarra product Gilkes had been key this season both with the bat and with the gloves following a tough start, including two ducks and a score of three whilst opening the batting.
"Yeah 'Gilkesy' has been batting really well now," McAndrew said.
"Obviously he got off to a bit of a rough start but that's T-20 cricket. It can go your way and you can look like a genius and sometimes you can look like a donkey because you're trying to show some intent [and] trying to get off to a good start.
"But we still had a lot of faith in him. He's an incredibly talented batter. He scored 70-odd in a warm up game against the Sixers and looked a million dollars. But he kept believing in himself and he's turned in around with some incredible knocks in the last few games."
