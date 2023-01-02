Five things worthy of a day-trip to the Southern Highlands this January

This is an exhibition of painters, illustrators, printmakers and woodcrafters who work in miniature and small artworks. The All Things Great Are Small (ATGAS) group came together 15 years ago to promote and foster the appreciation of miniatures and small paintings. Miniature paintings are restricted in size to 100 square centimetres and are a miniaturisation of the subject. Their detail and gem-like colours, despite their size, attract attention from a distance and invite the viewer to come closer to inspect the fine detail and craftsmanship. Artists featured in this exhibition include Gillian Baldock, Lisa Brack, Regina Brewster, Patti Jones, Ruth Kemp, Marjorie Kay, Penny Levett, Ian Pye, Kim Shannon, Pam Slattery and Carol Thomson. The White Cottage @ Retford Park National Trust is on Old South Road, Bowral. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday, February 12.
Rosthwaite Farm will host school holiday horse riding camps from January 4 to January 18. Children will be placed into groups based on ability and experience. The camps are run by fully qualified riding instructors. Rosthwaite Farm is on on Yarrawa Road, Moss Vale. Phone 0473 044 034 or email info@rosthwaitefarm.com.au.
Green Drinks is an international movement that brings together people working and interested in the environmental field, for informal meetings and discussions, over drinks. It's held across 314 cities worldwide and is a great way to meet and catch up with other 'green minded' people in the community. The Southern Highlands green drinks will be held on the first Thursday of the month at Eden Brewery, Mittagong. The next event is on January 5 at 5.30pm.
The Southern Highlands branch of the Australian Garden History Society in conjunction with the Berrima District Historical & Family History Museum have an exciting digital exhibition on display in the Williams Gallery. The exhibition uses ten digital screen displays to take you through almost 200 years of landscapes and gardens both old and new. Each screen features a different theme including early photos of Bundanoon Gullies, the botanical drawings of Louisa Atkinson, the Hordern Gardens of Bowral, Tulip Time and a number of local gardens. It's open daily from 10am to 4pm at Market Place, Berrima.
Peppers Manor House hosts a high tea every Saturday from 12pm to 2pm. It's at Kater Road, Sutton Forest. Bookings are essential. Phone 4860 3111.
