Five things worthy of a day-trip to the Southern Highlands this January

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
January 3 2023 - 9:54am
The All Things Great are Small exhibition is by painters, illustrators, printmakers and woodcrafters who work in miniature and small artworks. Photo by Victoria Lee

All Things Great Are Small

Miniature and small artworks exhibition

This is an exhibition of painters, illustrators, printmakers and woodcrafters who work in miniature and small artworks. The All Things Great Are Small (ATGAS) group came together 15 years ago to promote and foster the appreciation of miniatures and small paintings. Miniature paintings are restricted in size to 100 square centimetres and are a miniaturisation of the subject. Their detail and gem-like colours, despite their size, attract attention from a distance and invite the viewer to come closer to inspect the fine detail and craftsmanship. Artists featured in this exhibition include Gillian Baldock, Lisa Brack, Regina Brewster, Patti Jones, Ruth Kemp, Marjorie Kay, Penny Levett, Ian Pye, Kim Shannon, Pam Slattery and Carol Thomson. The White Cottage @ Retford Park National Trust is on Old South Road, Bowral. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday, February 12.

