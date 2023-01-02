Some of Australia's leading sprinters will be in action at the Illawarra Track Challenge when Blue Stars and Athletics NSW brings this action packed track and field program to the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre on Saturday, January 14.
Starting at 1.30pm, it features the state titles for 60 metres and one mile, as well as supporting field events and the additional event of 800 metres, along with heats of the state title 60metres.
Blue Stars will move into the 70th season of track and field and to open the occasion, the events on the program will be named after some of the leading athletes that have been or are members of the club.
The 800m has been added to the program in recognition of one of the founders of the club, Joan Dronfield/Sterry, one of the pioneers of women's running over the distance.
The men's 800 metres will be named after the club's leading male 800m runner Paul Hartgers but will be interesting to see if the present members Rohan Laurendrett and Joshua Baulch can match his time.
The major events of the state title will be the open mens and women's 60m titles. Both event are wide open and to pick the winner would be very hard.
Defending women's champion and winner of the events on many occasions Abbie Taddeo, who has indicated she will be competing, would have to be the favourite in the women's, but will be challenged by the up-and-coming sprinters the state has.
It's the same in the men's division where the action is fast and quick.
The juniors will also be catered for with the state title also on offer for under 14, under 16 under 18, under 20 years.
Masters athletes will compete in the 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 plus age divisions. The mile is expected to be a race of high quality in both men's and women's, the event will be conducted at 6.24pm.
From recent performances around the state and the mile event becoming so very popular, we have seen some great racing, and this is expected to carry forward to the track challenge with the state title on offer.
The mile will be conducted in open men and women and also the masters men and women.
The 100m is named after Commonwealth Games rep and one of the very best female sprinters, Kylie Hanigan, and masters former world champion Gianna Mogentale, who will take part in this year's event also.
The men's 100m will be after former state champion and world junior representative Troy Davies along with masters champion John Van Stappen.
The 400m is named after former state representative Shaun Beattie and one of the quickest male sprinters the club has produced over this distance, now challenged by the clubs current group of 400 runners.
John Lamb, our current masters 400m champion who also will take part this year, has the honour of the event with Beattie, while Kylie Hanigan again takes the honours with the women showing the versatility of this former champion over distances ranging from 100 to 400m.
She is again joined by masters athlete Gianna Mogentale who was the first Australian masters athlete to be selected to run the 400m masters invitation at the world open championships in Beijing.
The open and men's javelin have been been named after three of the clubs most prominent athletes, with long-time champion Mary Thomas taking the honours with Altanta silver medallist and one of the greats of women's javelin throwing in Louise McPaul Currey, having represented in three Olympics, three world titles and three Commonwealth Games.
She is joined by husband and Australian Olympian Andrew Currey men's javelin to be conducted at around 6.15pm.
The 3000metres will be attracting the distance athletes and with a community 3kim being held along with the open men and women, this event is expected to attract quite a few athletes.
Named after one of the clubs best distance athletes an now running ultra marathons, Barry Keem, along with steeplechase and distance champion Rosie Davidson, who ran quality events from 800 upwards, the 3000 metres is the last event on the program and one that will be worth waiting for.
Entry to the Illawarra Track Challenge is free, the major events commence about 4pm into the evening.
Entries for the event close on January 11 so if you are a local and not entered do so now through Athletics NSW portal, Illawarra Track Challenge.
