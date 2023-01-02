Illawarra Mercury
Top Athletics NSW talent to compete at Illawarra Track Challenge

By Valmai Loomes
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:39am
Former masters world champion Gianna Mogentale (centre) will be among those competing at the Illawarra Track Challenge.

Some of Australia's leading sprinters will be in action at the Illawarra Track Challenge when Blue Stars and Athletics NSW brings this action packed track and field program to the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre on Saturday, January 14.

