With imports Michael Frazier and Peyton Silva sidelined due to injury, it was an impressive individual performance by the 22-year-old in another tight defeat for Illawarra. The Hawks had trailed by 18 points after suffering a horror patch during the first and second quarters, as the visitors went on a 22-0 run, before fighting back to take the lead in the third term. However, Cairns proved too clutch in the late stages as they claimed victory.