Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas has praised Sam Froling for his consistency as the Hawks co-captain continues to build an impressive season, despite his team's on-court struggles.
Froling was again Illawarra's standout during his side's 96-89 defeat to the Taipans at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Monday night, finishing with a double-double (25 points and 13 rebounds).
With imports Michael Frazier and Peyton Silva sidelined due to injury, it was an impressive individual performance by the 22-year-old in another tight defeat for Illawarra. The Hawks had trailed by 18 points after suffering a horror patch during the first and second quarters, as the visitors went on a 22-0 run, before fighting back to take the lead in the third term. However, Cairns proved too clutch in the late stages as they claimed victory.
It continued a solid season for Froling, who has averaged 14.42 points and more than 8.5 rebounds per game.
"Everyone has got some individual goals right now and they're not selfish ones, they're team based to win. And Sam's obviously is consistency. Ever since we've sat down and spoken about that, I think he's been pretty consistent," Jackomas said.
"In fairness, Sam and the whole group, the way they go about their business day to day, I am proud of them every day, because it has been rough. Sometimes I'm disappointed in them, don't get me wrong, but I'm pumped that we're on this journey together."
Taipans coach Adam Forde agreed that Froling was a special talent, adding that Cairns had implemented special plans for the big man on Monday night.
"He's a good player, and we knew that they were going to run the offence a lot through him and [Tyler] Harvey," Forde said.
"We rotated guys on him and [Josh] Davey had a great first half, he's a six foot, five rebounding machine, but he still found it a tough cover for Froling. He's a good player and a great human being, and has an awesome future ahead of him."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
