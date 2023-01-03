An off-duty police officer from the NSW Blue Mountains who drowned while saving his son has been remembered as a hero.
Peter Stone, 45, became caught in a rip at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, about 1.30pm on New Year's Day.
The Police Rescue officer, who was based at Springwood Police Station, was holidaying on the NSW South Coast.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb extended condolences to Peter's family and friends.
"Sergeant Stone was well-liked by all those who knew him, and we are not surprised by his selfless actions," Commissioner Webb said.
"His death is a tragic loss to the NSW Police Force and my thoughts are with Peter's wife, family, friends and colleagues during this terribly sad time."
Blue Mountains Police Area Commander, Superintendent Don Faulds, said Peter was exceptional man, a brilliant operator and will be dearly missed.
"Peter had dedicated his professional life to helping the community and had a real passion for rescue operations, particularly here in the rugged mountain terrain," Supt Faulds said.
"He was always quick - if not first - to offer his help or assistance around the command and his colleagues considered him a mate.
"As we mourn our mate, we acknowledge the loss of a husband, father and hero."
Blue Mountains State MP Trish Doyle was among the many people to pay tribute to the officer on social media.
"I know that so many of his family, friends, colleagues and community are hurting, in absolute shock. He was known as a hero, on and off-duty," she posted.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill reiterated this sentiment.
"He was a father, a son, a brother, a loved one. He was also a hero to the end," he said.
Current and former police officers also paid tribute. Anthony Loxley posted on Facebook:
"To my former workmates and friends who work in the Blue Mountains Local Area Command, I am thinking of you.
At a press conference on Monday, NSW Police Acting Inspector Paul Hoyer from Nowra Police Station said Stone had entered the water to rescue his 14-year-old son who had been "swept out to sea on a rip".
He said he was able to "push his son out of the rip [but] he was then taken further out to sea in the rip" himself.
Stone was pulled from the water but was unable to be resuscitated by NSW Ambulance and Surf Life Saving personnel.
"This is a tragedy that will cut through to his family, his friends and his workmates. It's devastating at this time of year," said Acting Inspector Hoyer.
Police are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
