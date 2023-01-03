Ellen Perez's Australian Open preparations have taken a major blow after she was defeated in the first round at the Adelaide International.
The Shellharbour talent and her doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were upset by unseeded pair Cristina Bucsa and Makoto Ninomiya 6-4, 4-6, 8-10 in a battle that lasted 80 minutes on Tuesday.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez (US) looked in good touch early, both holding serve before breaking their opponent's serve to take a 3-1 lead. Spain's Bucsa and Japan's Ninomiya fought back to take the score to 5-3, but Perez and Melichar-Martinez held their nerve to take the opening set.
The third seeds continued to take that momentum into the second set, jumping out to a 2-0 advantage. However, their opponents refused to back down, fighting back to take the second set 6-4 and force a third set.
The deciding set's format was a tie-breaker, with Bucsa and Ninomiya prevailing 10-8. Perez will now turn her attention towards the Australian Open, which gets under way on January 16.
