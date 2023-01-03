Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Alan Jones is clearing out his Southern Highlands estate, you might pick up a bargain

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Jones is clearing out his Southern Highlands estate, you might pick up a bargain

Onetime Wallabies coach and veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has sold his $17.5 million Southern Highlands farm - now he's clearing it out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.