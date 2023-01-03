Woman back in Wollongong court within a day of getting bail

A woman has wound up back in custody within a day of getting released on bail, after allegedly breaching both her bail and an apprehended violence order.
Sarah Louise Engelbrecht faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday morning, the day after she first fronted the same court.
The court heard the 32-year-old was released from custody on bail about noon on Monday, after being charged with offences of stalking/intimidation, contravening an AVO and common assault.
Conditions of her bail included a prohibition on entering the Shoalhaven area, and that she stay in Parramatta.
But upon her release she allegedly went to the home of a person protected by an AVO, who lived in the Shoalhaven area.
Engelbrecht again applied for bail on Tuesday, but prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty opposed the application, citing concerns for the complainant and that the accused woman would commit offences.
Lawyer Aakash Prasad said Engelbrecht was planning on going to Parramatta on Monday until she got a call from the person protected by the AVO saying they were not well, so she went to check on them.
Mr Prasad said Engelbrecht had no support aside from the protected person, who was trying to amend the AVO to allow Engelbrecht to live with them.
The accused woman had bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, he said, and on her last occasion in custody she had mostly spent her time in the mental health facility.
Mr Prasad said Engelbrecht would live in the Wollongong area if granted bail again.
But registrar Bruiceen Coulthard was not satisfied that any bail conditions could mitigate the risks Sergeant Talty raised.
Engelbrecht pleaded for another chance, but Ms Coulthard said she had given her the benefit of the doubt the previous day.
Engelbrecht will return to court next week.
