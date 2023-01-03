Illawarra's nightmare campaign continues to hit new lows, as the Hawks wait to find out the extent of Peyton Siva's shoulder injury.
The star import left the court clutching his right shoulder in the second quarter following a collision with opponent TaShawn Thomas during his side's New Year's Eve loss to the Wildcats.
Siva was then ruled out of the Hawks' clash with the Taipans on Monday night - where they fell 96-89 in another thriller - before being sent for scans on Tuesday.
The Mercury understands that Siva is likely to be sidelined for an extended period.
"We are worried, I'll say that, but we'll wait until the scans," Jackomas said post-match on Monday.
"I've sat through a few season-ending injuries with the imports, and this is the most negative [looking] one. So maybe this will spin the other way and we'll get him back on the court quick."
The Siva setback continues a wretched campaign - both on and off the court - for the Hawks, which started when Justin Robinson was ruled out for the season after just one game due to suffering a meniscus tear in his knee.
Siva was called in as Robinson's replacement in mid-October, but fellow import George King returned to the US in November for rehabilitation on an ankle injury.
Former Wildcats guard Michael Frazier landed in Wollongong following King's departure. Frazier has been one of Illawarra's standouts in the past month, but missed Monday night's clash with Cairns after failing to pass a fitness test.
The latest injury comes as Illawarra's season record stands at 2-17, and has left Jackomas searching for any silver linings this season.
However, the Hawks mentor could be proud of his side's fighting spirit against the Taipans, after the hosts fought back from trailing by 18 points in the second quarter to nearly cause an upset.
Cairns coach Adam Forde praised Illawarra following the game adding they "were a couple of pieces away from being in the winner's column". It was feedback that pleased Jackomas.
"It's nice that guys around the league do understand that this is a tough position. The coaching fraternity in the league is a great one, they're good people who do worry about you. And I've had a lot of reach-outs throughout the year, even though we compete hard," he said.
"I do also feel for them [opposition coaches] because we have so many people on the roster, I don't how they scout us, because I don't even know whose going to play on the day."
