Enjoy the beach weather before rain and storms hit later this week

A run of balmy, humid days has seen crowds flock to the region's beaches, but forecasters are predicting rain - and a possible severe storm - for the rest of the week.
Temperatures in the Illawarra have hovered around the mid to high 20s for the start of the new year, with overnight lows keeping things sticky by barely dropping below 20 degrees.
But from Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting cooler weather, with tops of 19 to 21 likely for Bellambi until Saturday.
Nights will also better for sleeping, with cooler lows of 14 degrees forecast.
This will come with an increased chance of showers until Saturday, and on Wednesday, the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.
In Albion Park the top temperatures will be between 21 and 23, and overnight lows will drop to 14.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.