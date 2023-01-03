Illawarra Mercury
Enjoy the beach weather before rain and storms hit later this week

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
January 3 2023
Large crowds swim between the flags in the afternoon at North Wollongong beach. Photo by Wesley Lonergan

A run of balmy, humid days has seen crowds flock to the region's beaches, but forecasters are predicting rain - and a possible severe storm - for the rest of the week.

