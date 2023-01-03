We can't turn back time but we can make smarter decisions: Editorial

Summer is a time to relax down the beach, take a dip in the ocean, and for many, a chance to get onto the highway to visit a new destination.
As we fill our cups with fresh air, sunshine and good times, an army of volunteers and emergency service workers keeps a watchful eye on us and, at times, step in, to keep us safe.
NSW Police's Operation Christmas/New Year 2022/23 saw three people die on our roads in the Southern Region, including a woman who died in a three-car crash near Narooma on Friday, December 30.
There were 111 crashes reported in the time frame, and 70 people were injured. Police have said they are concerned with driving behaviour across the state after seeing a number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high range drink-driving and reckless driving.
In Wollongong, a man appeared in court after two police officers were injured after a 46-year-old man allegedly crashed an Audi head-on into a police vehicle.
Meanwhile, on our beaches, local surf lifesaving volunteers and council lifesavers have been busy keeping tourists and locals safe when they're cooling off.
Warm weather and rip tides don't mix well.
The family of Peter Stone, an off-duty police officer who died while trying to save his 14-year-old son, knows the cost of swimming on an unmanned beach too well.
As do the parents of the five-year-old caught out by shifting sands in the unpatrolled lagoon at Stanwell Park.
We can't turn back time, but we have the power to make smart decisions about our safety and those around us. Accidents happen every day. Not all, but some can be avoided.
We can choose whether we drink and drive or drive when tired. We can swim between the flags or go rock fishing with a life jacket.
We can choose to go boating with the correct safety equipment.
We make these choices because when we don't, we not only put ourselves in danger but we potentially cause harm to the volunteers and emergency service workers who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.
Gayle Tomlinson
