Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse

We can't turn back time but we can make smarter decisions: Editorial

January 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crowd of people making the smart decision and swimming between the flags on North Gong beach. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Summer is a time to relax down the beach, take a dip in the ocean, and for many, a chance to get onto the highway to visit a new destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.