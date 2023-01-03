Man fronts Wollongong court on 18th larceny charge

A 21-year-old man has faced a Wollongong court on his 18th larceny charge.
Jaydon Vansandon fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and applied for bail.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said that while Vansandon's criminal history did not help him, he was still very young and an Indigenous man with an acquired brain injury, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression and anxiety.
Ms Ozer said these factors made him particularly vulnerable in custody.
She indicated he would likely plead guilty to this offence and told the court Vansandon had had no money and been cut off from Centrelink payments.
He was accused of stealing food items, Ms Ozer said, which amounted to $14 in value.
Given the low value of the items allegedly taken, she said Vansandon would not necessarily serve jail time for this offence.
But Sergeant Andrew Kingston said Vansandon was jailed for previous offences when the court would have known of his background.
Sergeant Kingston said the new charge was Vansandon's 18th for larceny.
A jail sentence was "guaranteed", he said, because Vansandon was "not getting the message".
The court heard Vansandon allegedly told police after he was arrested that he would only get fines for this larceny offence.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard said Vansandon had not shown why his detention was not justified, and refused bail.
He will return to court next week.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
