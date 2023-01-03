The most borrowed books in Wollongong in 2022. But which one is it?

One's worked with Nicole Kidman, one's a former US First Lady and one arrived in Australia as a Vietnamese refugee. And Wollongong, you love them.
Australian Liane Moriarty, Michelle Obama and comedian-painter-actor Anh Do are among the authors to have written the most borrowed books - and ebooks - of 2022.
Best-selling authors Moriarty, Hannah Kent, Sally Rooney, Delia Owens, and of course junior fiction superstar Anh Do, have taken out the top spots as the most popular reads for Wollongong City Libraries' members.
As a city, this year we fell in love with some great titles such as The Dictionary of Lost Words by Australian author Pip Williams, book turned movie-blockbuster Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, and global sensation Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty.
Wollongong City Council 's manager of library and community services Jenny Thompson was most impressed library members are voting with their library card for books written by women.
"Of our top 10 adult fiction titles that whizzed off the bookshelves in 2022, eight were written by women.
"Australian authors also dominated the list as Liane Moriarty, Hannah Kent, Dervla McTiernan, Pip Williams and Hayley Scrivenor were recognised as firm favourites for our readers," Ms Thompson said.
Anh Do has once again knocked out the competition with nine out of 10 of the most borrowed junior fiction titles.
Andy Griffiths, another favourite among our young readers, pinched one spot with his 2021 book The 143-Storey Treehouse.
"It's great to see so many great Australian titles capture the imagination of our young and older readers. We've had more than 1,1 million loans across our seven libraries in 2022.
