The new year has gotten off to a special start for one Mount Kembla family, who have welcomed a new baby girl.
Blake Ivy Mason was the first baby born in the Illawarra in 2023, making her entrance into the world at 5.20am on New Year's Day.
She joins parents David and Lexi, as well as big brother Finn, 2.
Little Blake was due on December 31, but luckily for her mum and dad - who hoped for a January birthday - she held out until the clock ticked over into January 1.
David and Lexi did not know they were having a little girl, which came as a "complete surprise".
"We both assumed we were going to have another boy," Lexi said.
As for her name, it was simply one both Lexi and David liked.
Now the Masons are getting into the groove of life as a family of four.
"We're settling in well, getting into the new rhythm of things," Lexi said.
And sibling jealousy hasn't been a problem for Finn.
"He's been smitten with her, killing her with kindness," Lexi said.
When asked about his little sister, Finn said she was "good" but admitted that she cried a lot.
David said Blake's birth was a "very different experience" to that of her older brother, who was born in April 2020, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, Lexi said, David was allowed into the birthing suite but afterwards could only visit for one hour a day, and no other visitors were allowed.
Another difference was that Blake was born in Wollongong Hospital's new birthing unit, which Lexi described as "awesome".
Lexi and David were also full of praise for the midwives and hospital staff who helped bring Blake into the world.
"It was a really good experience," Lexi said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
