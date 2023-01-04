Police are appealing for the public's help as they search for a missing woman who is known to visit the Wollongong area.
Talaya Newton was last seen at a home on Omnibus Road in Kingsgrove about 10.30am on Monday.
Police were notified when the 26-year-old could not be contacted.
Family members and police are concerned for her welfare.
Talaya is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with dyed red and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.
As well as Wollongong, Talaya is known to visit Blacktown and Redfern.
Anyone with information on Talaya's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.