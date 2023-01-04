Families can grab the picnic rugs and camp chairs for a free outdoor screening of Kung Fu Panda on a giant five-metre screen in Fairy Meadow this month.
Guest Park in Fairy Meadow will host the night out under the stars on January 21 with the film starting at 8pm, and a barbecue to raise money for the local Rotary Club.
Organisers encourage people to come dressed as one of the characters from the movie or bring along a favourite Kung Fu Panda toy for fun.
Spokeswoman Joanne Danckwardt, from One Agency JD Property Agents, said parents were often looking for things to do to entertain the kids nearing the end of the school holidays.
"This is a nice way for families and friends to come together without any added expense."
If the weather is looking grim, organisers will make the call by 3pm on the day whether or not to reschedule the movie, and announce it on the One Agency JD Property Agents Facebook page.
Kung Fu Panda, screening outdoors at Guest Park (Balgownie Road entrance), Fairy Meadow on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm (movie starts at 8pm).
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.