Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Free Fairy Meadow screening of family movie Kung Fu Panda this January

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Families can grab the picnic rugs and camp chairs for a free outdoor screening of Kung Fu Panda on a giant five-metre screen in Fairy Meadow this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.