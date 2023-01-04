Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

TV production coming to the Illawarra again and they need local faces

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 4 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princess Productions film their last scenes in Thirroul in August at Thirroul beach with fake fish'n'chips van set. Picture by Adam McLean.

A new television series looks set to call the Illawarra home from mid-January until April, with an advertisement for "extras needed" doing the rounds on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.