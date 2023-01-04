A new television series looks set to call the Illawarra home from mid-January until April, with an advertisement for "extras needed" doing the rounds on social media.
The post by a Sydney talent agent is the latest in a series of ads popping up on Facebook groups over the last year which has seen productions like the Disney family-dramedy Last Days of the Space Age in Thirroul, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film in Helensburgh and Yellow Rock, plus and advertisement for Big W transforming part of Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The production company wants to cast locals of all ages for casual work, according to Miriam Spry who posted the ad, for the six-part series which will be "set in today's modern day, with a few 1990's flashback scenes".
People who look like beachgoers, surfers (who can actually surf), swimmers (comfortable swimming in cold ocean water), "coastal types" and "business types" are most sought after.
"As it's super confidential, I can't share too much info right now," Ms Spry wrote in her post, also noting the production would also film in Sydney and the Northern Beaches.
"Not sure of exact dates, times or locations. At this stage, they'd just like to see who's a local and keen to be involved for a possible day or more depending on the story-line requirements."
At the end of 2022, Screen Illawarra took a group of film and television producers on a tour of the region to familiarise them with potential locations for upcoming projects.
Screenwriter and producer Michael Petroni was on the tour and told the Mercury he had a TV series in the works with the main shooting location being region - though it is unconfirmed if the recent ad was for this.
"I know the area fairly well, having spent a lot of my childhood down the south coast so I've been writing the series with it in mind and I think it's got huge potential," Mr Petroni said at the time.
Pay rates for a background extra are $29 gross per house (minus tax and a 10 per cent commission to Ms Spry), with four-hour minimum call times.
The role won't get you close and personal with the lead cast, but instead an extra makes a set look realistic such as people sitting in the background at a cafe or walking by with a surfboard.
To be put forward for paid background extras work, email info@ispry.net.au with contact details, suburb, the role you're best suited for (see above) and include a recent clear selfie, taken today on smartphone is fine - "no hats, sunglasses or filters".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.