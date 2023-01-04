Life jackets should be compulsory on beaches: Letters, January 5, 2023

We are a nation surrounded by water and accidents do and will happen but further action needs to be taken to reduce this number and stop it from increasing. What can be done? Perhaps some of these ideas may trigger some positive thought and solutions among us.
Life jackets or buoyancy vests could be made compulsory for those that don't, for whatever reason, swim between the flags; and compulsory for all rock fishermen.
These devices should be as familiar as taking your beach towel or fishing rod with you.
These devices are already compulsory when boating, could it be extended and applied to all those that use our coast and waterways? In conjunction with educating our children and new arrivals to our country with compulsory swimming and water awareness lessons; life jackets could be lifesavers.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
The concept of 'cancel culture' is supported by people like Richard Burnett, letter 'Climate disaster message causing mental health issues', (Mercury December 28).
His concept of cancel culture applies to those he disagrees with. By referencing hysteria and propaganda used by the leftist disciples of climate change, also referring to Albanese as a socialist (December 22) and over time referring to the socialist left, green left etc. Mr Burnett is engaging the promulgation of 'cancel culture' with people he disagrees with.
And it is not necessarily the young people who are having mental anguish. Much of the voting population has serious anguish with Scott Morrison and the LNP over how they governed Australia including Morrison's attempts to install himself in multiple Ministries and the lack of due diligence in dealing with the threat of climate change.
We want our young people to support the recognition of climate change and the imperative for change. It is clear Mr Burnett is happy to do nothing!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Mr Burnett's letter, (Mercury December 28), raises the question of education and belief, division and inaccurate science. Firstly, science is made up of many 'laws' proven and indisputable, like the law of gravity or the three laws of thermodynamics. They are not theories, but proven facts.
The three laws of thermodynamics explain heat transfer etc, that can be used to predict global warming and its effects.
The hysteria and propaganda is based solely on the uneducated far right. Time is of the essence, we must act now, not dither, arguing with those who can't understand basic scientific principles or are influenced stocks in fossil fuels.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
