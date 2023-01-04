Red Hot Chili Peppers' Michael 'Flea' Balzary is selling his much loved beachside retreat on the South Coast.
LJ Hooker Moruya agent James Hamilton describes the oceanfront property at Congo, 10km south of Moruya, as "a location that has inspired anthems of a generation".
"It has been a hard decision for him to let it go but Flea will still retain some interest in the local area," Mr Hamilton said.
"The unique five-bedroom residence has a price guide of around $3 million, and the auction will coincide with the band's national tour."
The Australian-born bassist and songwriter purchased the 2946sqm property on the border of Congo National Park in 1994.
The custom-designed home opens to a "magnificent" entry with a bespoke spiral copper and steel staircase connecting two double-storey wings.
"It has a rock-star vibe to it but also a relaxed holiday feeling that is really suited to the village of Congo," Mr Hamilton said.
"Flea has written a lot of music at the property and has had band members jamming in what was the music room downstairs. It has a contemporary Californian design that sprawls out towards the ocean with amazing views and really compliments the natural environment."
Mr Hamilton said the property has been beautifully maintained and undergone extensive updates over the years.
"Features include an open fireplace with stone detailing and a master retreat with a luxurious ensuite, which has a mosaic-tiled plunge bath," he said.
"Bi-fold doors open to an alfresco terrace with views across the property and there is a multi-purpose sports court."
Mr Hamilton described Congo as an exclusive destination, known for its beautiful pristine coastline.
"It is just a 10-minute drive to Moruya and two-hours from Canberra," he said.
"The property also has easy access to popular Bingi Dreaming track, which crosses along the clifftops to Tuross Head."
