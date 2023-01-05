Young fisherman helps reel in first marlin, tagged at 75kg

Wollongong Game Fishing Club members, captain Tom Murphy fished on Monday, with wife Genelle, Simon Mitchell and young gun Deklan Skillen on board game boat Murphy's Lore.
Reading the sea surface temps and current lines, they headed up off the northern Illawarra 70 to 100 fathom depth line and put out a pattern of skirted lures, well tried to, as they had had their first strike before all the lures were in place.
That billy jumped off but shortly afterwards, an estimated 75 kg striped stayed attached and Deklan was charged with the hook-up.
Finally a tag went in, a quick release saw the billy disappear back into the depths in a blink.
They finished the day with a second tagged and three other strikes.
Well done to skipper Tom for finding that cracking water and of course to Deklan on his first marlin.
Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal was happy to report the marlin have turned up in good numbers with plenty of fish ranging from the 60 fathom line out to the 80 fathom line with both blacks and stripes in the mix.
A couple of blues were reported out a little wider and all have been taken on trolled skirted lure thus far but by all reports, a lot of the bites have been halfhearted swipes with a lot of fish playing with the lures as opposed to crashing into them as per normal.
This has historically been quite normal for the first run of the season and hopefully it should not be much longer before the blacks turn up around Bandit reef and Wollongong's trap reef areas.
Live baiting and trolling rigged live small tuna, frigates or slimies will come into their own.
The flathead drifts are all firing again after being a tad slow leading up to the new year and the northern drifts up off the national park have been holding good numbers in the 40-50cm range.
Bulli Sands and Port Kembla recognised drifts and further south off Shellharbour there has been some good sized red spot whiting and heaps of gummy sharks.
Don't turn your nose up at gummys, when filleted, skinned and breadcrumbed they take a lot of beating.
This weekend will see the 2023 Kiama Blowhole Big Fish Classic being held out of Kiama Harbour.
The prize pool has been organised to reflect tag and release in a responsible effort to preserve fish stocks for the future and, at the same time, provide scientific data for the NSW Fisheries tagging program.
Boat traffic in and around Kiama Harbour will be increased, so a little patience from everyone will help ease any situation.
With tiger and blue sharks on the agenda, there are senior and junior divisions, with details for minimum weights for line classes at kiamagfc.com.au
In the capture points score for each boat, there are double points on offer for marlin and broadbill and triple points for other game fish, as well as $2000 for heaviest marlin capture.
The tournament fishing boundaries stretch from Stanwell Park in the north to Cape St George in the south, from 6am-5pm on Saturday and 6am-3pm on Sunday.
Weigh-in is from 4pm on Saturday and midday to 4pm on Sunday.
Recently a man appeared in court facing 14 separate fisheries offences after he was detected using two setlines baited with live carp and live redfin and use of a fish trap.
The court heard that the defendant threatened Fisheries Officers at the time of his apprehension and during their interaction with him.
The offender was convicted on all charges and was placed on a 12-month community correction order and with associated court costs received a total penalty of $9000.
For those bottom donking the reefs, there has been plenty of good snapper about.
However, the better fish are out on the deeper reefs in close company with the hordes of bait pods around, so work the edges of the pods with lures and jigs for best results.
Fresh bait is always best so use live yellowtail and slimeys or butterfly them if the bite goes quiet, but don't be surprised if a billfish takes a liking to your offerings.
In among the reds there have been plenty of big pigfish, blue mowies, trevally and the odd large king out in the deep.
Off the Port Kembla islands there are some good kings about, but trying to put a pattern to them has been hard over the past week with fish on one day then turning off the next.
There were plenty of undersized rats about on top, but beneath them were some tackle-busting hoodlums cruising around and giving quite a few anglers grief as they hook up and head straight for the bottom in shallow water.
