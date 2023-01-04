Illawarra triple-0 drunk caller bailed a week after promising he would stop

An Illawarra man who last week promised a court he would never drunk call triple-0 again has wound up behind bars charged with the same offence.
Stephen Richard Phillips, 59, fronted Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday, charged with making a vexatious call to emergency services.
The court heard Phillips called triple-0 about 9pm on Tuesday evening, rambling and saying someone was "playing with [his] existence".
It was just a week on from his last call, where he was also charged and granted bail under the condition he not make any more calls to triple-0 unless there was a genuine emergency.
"I presume you'll tell me that he's learnt his lesson and he'll never do it again?" Registrar Tina McKenna said to Phillips' lawyer, Emel Ozer.
Ms Ozer said the offending was linked to Phillips' alcohol consumption, noting he had started drinking from age nine.
She said a bail condition to prohibit Phillips from drinking would not be suitable, given his doctor had advised him to not cut alcohol completely and to instead taper his use as withdrawals could be dangerous.
"It's evident he is a bit shaky in court now," Ms Ozer said. "The only realistic condition in place is that he doesn't call triple-0."
Phillips pleaded with the court to release him and said he learnt his lesson after a night in custody, adding that people in adjacent cells were up late talking loudly.
"A night in the cells is enough for me to snap out of it," he said. "People in the cells were talking and the telly had been turned on."
Ms McKenna offered a stern warning to Phillips of the serious repercussions his drunk calls could have.
"There could be someone that's having a heart attack or in some grave fear for their life and they can't get through (to triple-0) because you're on the phone drunk and rambling," she said.
"You said last week you would never do this again ... here we are a week later and it doesn't appear you have learnt your lesson."
Asked why he continued to make calls, Phillips said he suffered from depression and loneliness.
Accepting his limited criminal history, Ms McKenna granted Phillips bail under the condition he make an appointment with medical professionals and comply with treatment for his alcohol dependency.
He will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
