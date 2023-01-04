Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra triple-0 drunk caller bailed a week after promising he would stop

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
An Illawarra man who last week promised a court he would never drunk call triple-0 again has wound up behind bars charged with the same offence.

