Woonona's Amcal Plus pharmacy is getting ready to partially reopen to the public, weeks after a fire destroyed two neighbouring businesses and caused significant damage to its shop.
Since the December 21 blaze - which gutted the Royal Thai restaurant and Grumpy Chef Cafe on the Princes Highway - the pharmacy's patients have had to fill their scripts elsewhere, and the retail section has been completely out of action.
But the team has not stopped working.
They have been next door at Tread Right Podiatry and Biomechanics, which offered up space for them to attend to patients' queries, sort out scripts to be filled at other pharmacies, and keep doctors informed.
Meanwhile, Amcal Plus proprietor and pharmacist Michael Goodman said work had been under way in the pharmacy to get the dispensary up and running again, with the aim to reopen on Monday, January 9.
Mr Goodman said the dispensary had been cleaned, while an electrician had come in on Wednesday and a painter was due on Thursday.
The dispensary's reopening would give patients access to regular prescription medications, he said, as well as a limited number of pharmacy-only, over-the-counter medications.
Mr Goodman said the dispensary would be accessible from the back of the shop.
"I will be there all weekend with anyone I can get my hands on... to restock the dispensary," he said.
However, it will be some time before the retail space can reopen, as it suffered the brunt of the damage.
Mr Goodman said the support from the community had been amazing, and the pharmacy had received a "flood of offers" to help - as well as flowers, chocolate, and a free pizza lunch for staff, which was donated by Domino's.
"Everyone's rallied around us," he said.
Grumpy Chef Cafe owner Porntip Sanlaiad was also grateful for the support since the devastating blaze.
"A lot of people supported us," she said.
"The community is very supportive of us, the staff and everyone."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
