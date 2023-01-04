Illawarra Mercury
Thrilling finales to come at South Pacific bowls carnival

By Mike Driscoll
Updated January 5 2023 - 8:34am, first published January 4 2023 - 5:15pm
Denis Cooper and partner Robyn Buhagiar, along with Julie Cotton and Gary Sampson during their Mixed Pairs semi. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Figtree Sports clubmates Robyn Buhagiar and Denis Cooper have made their debut partnership in the South Pacific Mixed Pairs count after advancing to Thursday's semi-finals on their home green.

