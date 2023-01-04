Thrilling finales to come at South Pacific bowls carnival

Figtree Sports clubmates Robyn Buhagiar and Denis Cooper have made their debut partnership in the South Pacific Mixed Pairs count after advancing to Thursday's semi-finals on their home green.
The duo beat clubmates Julie Cotton and Gary Sampson 17-13 in the quarter-finals, following a 16-7 victory over Wiseman Park's Bob Upton and Suzanne Crocker, and three solid wins in the sectional phase.
On a day when the Carnival's back-to-back Combination/Mixed Pairs champions Vikki Wilson and Matt Sargeant were knocked out by Jason Jamieson and English international Ellen Falkner 15-10, the last four standing are all serious title contenders.
Cooper is enjoying his best South Pacific after not looking to play Mixed Pairs.
''I wasn't going to go in it, but Robyn needed a partner and she asked if I wanted to play and I said yes,'' Cooper said.
''Now we're in the semis it's turned out great. Being clubmates at Figtree and hosting the Carnival and having some success has made it really enjoyable.''
From a field of 76 pitted in 19 sections last Friday, there are just four teams still alive and no clear-cut favourite.
Buhagiar and Cooper face a stern semi-final test against Windang's Judith Mitrevski and Daniel Doyle who beat clubmates Suzanne and Dave Tyrrell 15-9 and then Thirroul's Vicki Attenborough and Josh Miller 17-13 to be one win from the final.
In the top half of the draw no-one has been more impressive than top South Tamworth bowler Debbie Quick and Woonona's Brian Bott who have a strong Woonona link with Quick's mother Maureen Appleton a Woonona member for more than half a century.
The duo won a dogfight 12-9 against Steve Sprod and Kay Moran, and then had a good win over Figtree's Maree Mortimer and Andrew Ransom who are two-time District Mixed Pairs champions.
Quick and Bott now take on Jamieson and Falkner who ended a fine run by Oak Flats' Bill and Kerry Farrell 13-9 in the quarters.
''I want to win this,'' Bott said.
''I'm 73, playing in a Carnival I've always wanted to do well in and now we're in with a shot I don't want to let the chance go.''
The Mixed Pairs semis are scheduled for 1.30pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, a strong local contingent will battle it out in the Pairs semi-finals on Thursday.
Albion Park's Brett Duprez and Corey Thompson face Windang's Paul Rooke and Gregg Stevens in one semi-final with Towradgi's Brian Suckley and David Wakeling taking on Mark Hobbs-Peter Thelan in the other semi.
Rooke and Stevens eliminated Brett Pieper-Aaron Spears 11-3 last Monday, while Suckley and Wakeling knocked out one of the favourites Matty Miles and his Jackaroos partner Carl Healey 12-11 in the quarters.
Two brothers head into Friday's South Pacific Fours final at Figtree Sports chasing the same title they won as an all-family rink a quarter century ago.
Brothers Andrew and Peter Swan with nephews Nick and skip Matt won an epic semi-final 15-14 against another all-family rink, the Dapto Citizens' Team Ford, to clinch a spot in Friday's final against an in-form composite side skipped by 11-time carnival winner Shane Garvey.
Andrew and Peter Swan were just teenagers in 1997 when part of a rink with their father John which won the prestigious Fours crown.
Despite travelling from western Sydney, the Swan family have hardly missed a South Pacific since and victory in the final would create history as the longest period between success in the carnival.
The Wenty Leagues-based Swan team could hardly have had a more dramatic semi-final victory after Team Ford - father Wayne with sons Cayne, Troy and Ben - rallied from 13-1 down to level at 14-14 on the last end before the Swans put one of their touchers into the ditch alongside the jack for the match winner.
''It was a remarkable finish, incredible,'' Peter Swan said.
The finals of all disciplines - Singles, Pairs, Fours and Mixed Pairs - will be played on Friday at Figtree Sports.
State bowler Matty Miles takes on reigning Australian Champion of Champions Singles winner Jono Davis in a mouth-watering Carnival Singles quarter-final at Figtree on Thursday morning.
The Figtree-based Miles knocked out two-time Singles winner and last year's runner-up Matt Sargeant 25-23 in an epic last-16 clash on Tuesday to set up a match-up against Dubbo star Davis, a state and national Singles winner.
Davis knocked out the impressive Corrimal teenager Jacob Aitken 25-14, with the winner of Davis versus Miles to face either Wayne Toomey or his new Warilla clubmate Shane Pascoe in the semi-finals.
In the bottom half of the draw Albion Park's Corey Thompson takes on Kiama's Geoff McIntyre with the winner to face either Trevor Gillis or his Warilla clubmate Wayne Crouch.
Thompson, in particular, is having an excellent carnival and with clubmate Brett Duprez are through to Thursday's Pairs semi-finals.
The Singles quarter-finals are from 9am on Thursday, followed by the semi-finals.
