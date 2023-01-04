Man charged after Miranda stabbing

A man has been charged after a stabbing at Miranda.
After a triple-0 call, police found a 40-year-old man with serious injuries at a Kiora Rd address.
The man was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A crime scene was established as inquiries began but a short time later, police arrested a 36-year-old man nearby.
He was charged with wounding and causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused ball and is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.
The men are known to each other.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.