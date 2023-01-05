Straight off the back of a historic merger between junior and senior football, Shellharbour FC have wasted no time securing their roster for the 2023 season in the men's District League as they look to push for promotion to the top flight.
Off the back of announcing last year's District League grand final-winning coach Rod Williams (with Unanderra) to take over at the helm, the club have begun re-signing a number of key players from the old Shell Cove side while also dipping into the market to make important new acquisitions.
Despite the Hearts winning the decider in 2022, it was in fact Shell Cove that finished in second spot behind league champions Helensburgh - who have now been promoted to the Premier League.
As a result, Shellharbour will be one of the main favourites to do well in the competition this season.
One of the club's key new signings is District League championship-winning midfielder, Robbie Delbanco - who previously played for Williams at Unanderra in 2022.
Williams has also restocked his backline with the signing of versatile defender Dylan Mena from South Coast in the Premier League.
Mena has been at United for a number of seasons and can play anywhere across the backline.
In other Shellharbour signings, the club have secured their captain Tommy Markovski and confirmed that their top scorer, Michael Trajkovski, will also remain with the side.
The club have also re-signed midfielder Elvir Catovic and utility player Shayne Ardle which will further bolster their starting eleven coming into the new season.
Shellharbour will play their home fixtures at Myimbarr Park, which has been - and will remain - the home ground for the junior club for a number of years.
Following two frustrating COVID-19 interrupted seasons, Football South Coast were dealt a huge blow with rain disturbing most of the middle part of the season.
FSC were then forced to change up the competition format, going with a points-per-game average system to decide positions on the ladder.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
