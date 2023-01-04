A Barrack Heights man who suffered serious injuries following a motorbike accident six weeks ago wasn't enough to deter him from allegedly committing a string of crimes, a magistrate has told a court.
Ian Charles Austin made a big for release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday from Parklea jail, charged with shoplifting and two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order.
The court heard he allegedly shoplifted and breached the AVOs this year while on strict bail for other offences allegedly committed in December, including destroying or damage property and stalking or intimidation.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer conceded Austin's criminal history did not assist him, adding that at the time of offending he was on house arrest.
But due to a motorbike accident six weeks ago, where Austin suffered a fractured back, ribs and injuries to his neck, Ms Ozer said he required medical attention.
If he were to stay behind bars, it would cause Austin "significant ailment", she added, asking for "one final chance" for her client.
However Registrar Tina McKenna said that despite the serious accident, he had not been deterred from allegedly committing further offences on four separate occasions from December to January.
Austin was denied bail and will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
