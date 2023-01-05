It was a stellar day for Albion Park's Corey Thompson at the South Pacific Bowls Carnival with victories in both the singles and pairs semi-finals on Thursday.
As a result, Thompson has put himself in the box seat to claim the Carnival's player of the tournament to be decided on Friday.
Both Thompson and Jono Davis made it through to the final with victories in their respective singles semi-finals at the Figtree Sports Club.
In the quarters played earlier in the day, the reigning Australian champions of champions singles winner Davis beat Figtree-based Matty Miles (25-13), Albion Park's Thompson got the better of Kiama's Geoff McIntyre (25-16), Trevor Gillis beat his fellow Warilla clubmate Wayne Crouch (25-20) and Wayne Toomey got the better of Shane Pascoe in a tight fixture (25-23).
At one point Giles was leading Thompson 14-7 in the semi but the latter found his feet after a while, coming away the winner (25-17). Davis beat Toomey 25-19.
"It's a bit of a blur really," Thompson told the Mercury following his singles victory.
"It started a bit tricky early I was a bit under the pump there and just wasn't finding the green yet."
He added in the final he would continue with the same formula against Davis.
Thompson claimed victory with partner - former Australian Commonwealth Games gold medallist - Brett Duprez in the pairs semi. They will face Mark Hobbs and Peter Thelan in the final.
In the other divisions, Judith Mitrevski and Daniel Doyle will face Jason Jamieson and Ellen Falkner in the mixed pairs final on Friday following their wins in their respective semi-finals. The final will start at 9:30am.
In the South Pacific Fours final, brothers Andrew and Peter Swan, along with nephews Nick and Matt will take on Mick Thorne, Anthony Jones, Gerard Beath and Shane Garvey in the decider. The Fours final will begin at 9:30am.
On the final day of the South Pacific Carnival on Friday the finals of all disciplines - singles, pairs, mixed pairs and fours - will be played and the winners will be decided of the 63rd annual event.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
