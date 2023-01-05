Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park's Corey Thompson stars in South Pacific Carnival semi-finals

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:21pm, first published January 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Corey Thompson during his comeback semi-final victory against Trevor Gillis. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It was a stellar day for Albion Park's Corey Thompson at the South Pacific Bowls Carnival with victories in both the singles and pairs semi-finals on Thursday.

