Rocky waters at George Bass Surf Marathon

It has been a rough few days for competitors of the George Bass Surf Marathon with choppy water and windy conditions causing changes in the course on day four of the competition.
The marathon - which takes place between the first and seventh of January - runs across seven legs in what is considered one of the world's hardest rowing courses.
Competitors were meant to take part in a huge 36 kilometre leg from Bermagui to Tathra. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the course was changed following an assessment of conditions at the start of the day.
As a result, the competition's safety team made the call to adopt an anti-clockwise course with four turning buoys to take place solely in Tathra.
There are two days left of racing following Thursday, with day six scheduled to be Tathra to Pambula (27 kilometres) and then the event will wrap up on Saturday with day seven which is the Merimbula to Eden course (nominally 20 kilometres) but the distance may vary.
Read more: McAndrew key cog in Thunder's resurgence
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.