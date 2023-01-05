Police, lifesavers urge safety on the water day after man falls from South Coast boat

Authorities have urged people to stay safe on the waterways, the day after a man was injured falling from a tour boat in on the South Coast.
The man in his 50s sustained possible chest injuries when he went overboard as the boat hit a large wave crossing the Narooma bar. He was wearing a lifejacket.
Paramedics attended and took the man to South East Regional Hospital in Bega in a stable condition.
Video captured from the breakwall by Graham Martin shows the boat punch through a wave and in the moments that follow, a figure in the water behind it.
NSW Maritime is investigating the incident.
On Thursday, Inspector Dave Carlin from NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command asked the public to check the conditions before going out on the state's waterways.
"A key point in water safety is to make an assessment of the conditions before you're going in, and putting in some precautions to minimise those risks," Inspector Carlin said.
"Please if you are boating or rock fishing, wear a lifejacket, tell someone where you are going and what you are doing, including when you are going swimming, comply with local restrictions, including beach closures, and always swim between the flags at patrolled beaches."
He reminded skippers that it was their responsibility to ensure the vessel was safe, the conditions were safe, and all safety equipment was on board.
Water Police and NSW Maritime officers would be out over the holiday period to ensure boaters had the necessary safety equipment available, Inspector Carlin said, and conducting random breath tests, with the blood alcohol limit being 0.05.
He also said rock fishers should go fishing with a friend, and never turn their back on the ocean.
Meanwhile Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive officer Steven Pearce said the holiday period so far had been the busiest for the organisation's lifesavers in over six years.
"In just a seven-day period, from Christmas Day to the second of January, our lifesavers and lifeguards rescued over 1200 people," Mr Pearce said.
"Now tragically during that period, we've seen six really tragic drownings.
"Two of those most recently being fathers going to the aid of their children in the waterways."
One of these men was Peter Stone, an off-duty police officer who drowned at Narooma after rescuing his teenage son from a rip.
Mr Pearce reiterated that the safest place to swim was between the flags, with all drownings having happened at unpatrolled locations.
He said beaches had been inundated this season, after previous summers marred by COVID-19 and flooding.
Mr Pearce also commended the work of lifesavers, hundreds of whom had come back to the beaches after assisting with flood rescues in western NSW.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
