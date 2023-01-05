An Illawarra man's alleged threats towards his mother could have had "life-threatening consequences" if things had gone a different way, a court has heard.
Jason Marskell, 22, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest the day before, facing charges of intimidation and destroying or damaging property.
The court heard that CCTV footage from a Dapto shop allegedly showed Marskell purchasing a bottle of methylated spirits, shortly before he arrived at his mother's Illawarra address.
It is alleged he attempted to make a Molotov cocktail and threw it, before yelling out to his mother "I don't care what I've done ... I've got nothing to live for". However the court heard the fabric in the bottle was not ignited.
Both alleged victims provided statements after police arrived at the scene.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin said the fact sheets outline the incident would have been "a far more serious incident if things had gone another way" and could have been "life-threatening".
Sergeant Pavlin added Marskell had a limited record, but that it appeared to be growing at a "significant rate", and that the fresh offences were allegedly committed while on bail for other domestic violence charges.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer conceded the allegations were serious however said that given his minimal record, he would be unlikely to serve a full-time jail sentence if found guilty.
Ms Ozer proposed Marksell had housing lined up in Queanbeyan that would be far from the alleged victims.
Registrar Tina McKenna accepted while there were no allegations of violence, the incident could have had a very different outcome had the Molotov cocktail been alight.
The matter was adjourned to January 11 at Port Kembla Local Court.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
