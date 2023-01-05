Cuban Royale is on the short back-up chasing three in a row for Robert and Luke Price, as Kembla Grange trainers continue their sizzling summer form.
The eight-year-old gelding is in career-best touch and is a $6 second favourite for Saturday's 1400-metres BenchMark 88 at Rosehill.
He won on the $1 million The Gong day on November 19 at Kembla Grange off two trials, before being freshened and returning with a blistering last-to-first run in a BM78 at Randwick last Saturday.
It was Cuban Royale's first victory at Randwick in 11 starts and came against a strong on-pace track pattern during the meeting.
"The horse is in red-hot form, both Brock and Luke are happy with him at home," Robert Price told Sky Racing.
"You can make a case for a lot of his unlucky performances (at Randwick), he's a great Rosehill horse but he's just a nice horse to have in the stable. He had a bit of a virus after his Gong-day victory, so we gave him a week at the farm and started again and it's panned out well."
With Group-level talent Jamaea set to return at the Gold Coast next week for the 1300m $1m Magic Millions fillies and mares race, the Prices have rattled off three winners in the past week, including rising star Mr Rock It, which got his nose in to score at $1.40 on Moruya Cup day on Monday.
"I thought he was a bit vulnerable, because he does a lot of things wrong, had a big weight," Price said of Mr Rock It after winning.
"The horse has probably been looking for the paddock the last two weeks, so we've done a good job to nurse him through that period and it's good to get that win under the belt going to the paddock. I think he's definitely a metropolitan horse, he's probably six months away from that, he's very backward and very immature."
The Prices' Kembla Grange neighbour Joe Ible is in stunning form coming into the new year with six winners from his past 12 runners since December 11.
Two of those have come from the impressive four-year-old mare Flower Press, while The Carpet Bagger is chasing three in a row as a $21 chance with Bet365 in Saturday's Midway Handicap over 1400m.
Ible's five-year-old gelding gets in light at the weights with Ellen Hennessy's claim, taking on John Thompson's $4 favourite Excelladus, with Theresa Bateup-trained Divine Breath among the chances at $6.50.
Divine Breath is out to turn the tables on Lee and Cherie Curtis's Byron, after Bateup's mare closed to within a long neck in a Midway stoush over 1300m two starts back.
Bateup took out the Moruya Cup with Clackalacka on Monday, thanks to a superb front-running ride from apprentice Molly Bourke. Elsewhere, Ben Smith takes Belieber to the Gold Coast for Saturday's 900m Open Quality sprint.
