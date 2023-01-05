It's been a tough season to be an Illawarra import, but the Hawks have finally received a timely boost with Michael Frazier set to return for Friday night's clash with the 36ers.
Frazier was ruled out of Illawarra's match against Cairns earlier this week due to a minor hamstring issue, with the club opting to take a conservative approach on the situation. However, the 28-year-old continued to train and has proven his match fitness ahead of their trip to Adelaide.
His return bucks the trend for the Hawks, who have struggled to get their imports on the court in 2022/23.
On Tuesday, Peyton Siva was reportedly ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury, while Justin Robinson played just one game before suffering a meniscus tear in his knee and George King returned to the US in November for rehabilitation on an ankle injury.
But Frazier is a welcome on-court addition to his teammates, with the former Houston Rockets guard averaging 18.14 points and more than four rebounds per game since arriving in Wollongong in November.
"Mike works so hard. He's constantly in the gym and putting in work to be better so when game time comes, he trusts the work that he's done," Hawks veteran Kevin White told the Mercury.
"His ability to score the ball is pretty special and getting to his spot, knowing where his spot is, pulling up and shooting the mid-range. And he's so strong as well. He's got multiple tools in his kit bag to be able to pull out and score, but he's not afraid to take on the best offensive player on the other team and try lock them up in defence.
"Mike works hard to put himself in a position to be successful, and all of that comes from what he does off the court."
Frazier's inclusion comes as the Hawks look to snap a seven-game losing streak and improve on their poor 2-17 season record. However, the task doesn't get any easier, as they come up against a 36ers outfit fighting for a position in the playoffs.
Adelaide sit in seventh spot on the NBL ladder, with their squad boasting the likes of former Hawks guard Antonius Cleveland, import Robert Franks, and veterans Daniel Johnson and Mitch McCarron.
White is aware of how dangerous the 36ers can be, having spent the 2019/20 campaign in the City of Churches.
"There's a few guys in that Adelaide squad that I played with, though things have changed since I was there. They've had a couple of head coaches and some roster changes as well," White said.
"They're a run-and-gun team, they've got the freedom and firepower across the court, and they go pretty deep once you insert [Anthony] Drmic into the line-up. They have a number of guys on any night who can score 30, so we've got to be wary of how the score can get run up if we allow them to get into that run-and-gun basketball.
"But we've got nothing to lose, really. The guys are showing up every day and Jacob [Jackomas] has done an amazing job in keeping the group together, and keeping it a bit fun so guys turn up to work wanting to get better and the team to do well. This group of young guys are managing to make it a good time every time you step on the floor, although results aren't going our way.
"Hopefully the guys continue to do the right thing and continue to fight and battle, and play hard."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
