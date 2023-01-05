The rainy weather that has plagued the Illawarra in recent years could be easing, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting the current La Nina event to weaken over summer.
La Nina events have occurred for the past three years, but climate models predict a return to neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) by next month and a move towards an El Nino event in late autumn.
El Nino events often lead to drier conditions in eastern Australia.
However, the bureau warns that ENSO outlooks extending through autumn should be viewed with caution.
Another climate driver, the Southern Annular Mode, is expected to remain positive until the middle of this month; a positive SAM in summer increases the chance of above-average rainfall in NSW.
2022 was the wettest year on record for the Illawarra.
The weather station at Bellambi recorded 2258 millimetres last year, an increase of 36 per cent on the previous record from 1998.
Albion Park copped 2585.4 millimetres - up from 1266.6 in 2020 - while Kiama was drenched with 2845.6 millimetres.
There's some more rain to come before the week is out, with parts of the region forecast to receive up to 20 millimetres on Friday and up to six millimetres on Saturday, before a clearer day on Sunday.
A strong marine wind warning is also in place for the Illawarra coast on Friday.
The bureau's climate outlook says there's a 65 per cent chance the region will exceed its average rainfall in the January to March period.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
