Cabbage Tree Creek paradise should not be paved: Letters, January 6, 2023

"They Paved Paradise and put up a parking lot"...The DA on exhibition (Mercury, December 29), for 16 townhouses at 42 Bassett St in Fairy Meadow, violates the WCC planning guidelines, but most of all, it should be refused because of the severe impact on our local environment.
More than 30 mature tall trees are to be removed. Some have hollows for wildlife. Another 15 trees will probably die due to underground utilities etc. A roadway is planned right by Cabbage Tree Creek. Parking for 36 cars! Local residents say there are many animals there including water dragons and gliders as well as rare bird species.
Does our community really want to pave this paradise, and destroy this area which is right next to Cabbage Tree Nature Reserve? Yes, we need housing, but this luxury development is in the wrong place and should be refused.
Ann Brown, Mount Ousley
The contribution "Dropping bombs is not the answer to war", (Mercury, December 24) from John Pronk is an example of personal experience over hyperbole.
Mr Pronk grew up during the second world war in Holland and to him war was real as his contributions indicate.
He experienced air raids as a child, the loss of loved ones from the harsh deprivations associated with wartime conditions. Yet despite those horrific experiences Mr Pronk (from his contributions to the Mercury,) can be seen to be a man gifted with a level of compassion and understanding often missing in other regular contributors to the opinion page.
I have yet to read contributions from the opinion page "usual suspects" which have a level of gravitas that comes within a "bull's roar" of those published from John Pronk. Yet their ill -informed views seem to published on a daily basis.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Your correspondent's musing of his run-away car on the old Windang Bridge brings back memories of that bridge in the 1950s "Memories of Windang Bridge's 1970's upgrade", (Mercury, January 2).
By the 1970's the timber planks that made up the bridge decking had been re-laid longitudinally for quietness. However, in the 1950's when we camped at Windang Caravan Park on the edge of Lake Illawarra the decking ran laterally, and I would lay under the canopy of my uncle's ex-army 'blitz wagon' with my brothers and cousin listening to the cars rattling over the bridge as we tried to go to sleep.
Fortunately, in those days, as the night wore on, there were fewer and fewer cars on Windang/Shellharbour Road to keep us awake.
Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong
