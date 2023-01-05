Illawarra Mercury
Cabbage Tree Creek paradise should not be paved: Letters, January 6, 2023

January 6 2023 - 4:30am
Artists impression of the 16 townhouses planned for Fairy Meadow. Picture supplied.

"They Paved Paradise and put up a parking lot"...The DA on exhibition (Mercury, December 29), for 16 townhouses at 42 Bassett St in Fairy Meadow, violates the WCC planning guidelines, but most of all, it should be refused because of the severe impact on our local environment.

