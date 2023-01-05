Cabbage Tree Creek paradise should not be paved: Letters, January 6, 2023

By the 1970's the timber planks that made up the bridge decking had been re-laid longitudinally for quietness. However, in the 1950's when we camped at Windang Caravan Park on the edge of Lake Illawarra the decking ran laterally, and I would lay under the canopy of my uncle's ex-army 'blitz wagon' with my brothers and cousin listening to the cars rattling over the bridge as we tried to go to sleep.

