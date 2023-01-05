Illawarra Mercury
Nowra woman Amy Baillie breached Supreme Court bail by meth driving

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:49pm, first published January 5 2023 - 2:30pm
Amy Baillie fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Picture from Facebook.

A magistrate has warned a Nowra woman that "you don't get many bites of the cherry" when it comes to being granted Supreme Court bail, after she admitted to breaching it when caught meth driving on Wednesday.

