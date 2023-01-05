A magistrate has warned a Nowra woman that "you don't get many bites of the cherry" when it comes to being granted Supreme Court bail, after she admitted to breaching it when caught meth driving on Wednesday.
Amy Baillie fronted Wollongong Local Court from the Nowra police holding cells on Thursday.
In August, she was charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug (small), two counts of supplying a prohibited drug (indictable), three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The court heard Baillie was released on December 15 when she was granted Supreme Court bail to attend drug rehabilitation.
However, three weeks later on January 4, she was pulled over by officers and subjected to an oral fluid test which presented a positive reading for methamphetamine.
Defence lawyer Renata Matyear said Baillie admitted to breaching the bail condition that she not take drugs.
Ms Matyear argued for her client's release, saying she was scheduled to enter into a drug rehabilitation program on Monday after finally securing a bed.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said Baillie had previously received a term of imprisonment for drug offences.
"The court would have very serious concerns she won't comply with bail conditions," Sgt Wall said.
Registrar Tina McKenna told Baillie she was "very lucky" to get bail in the first place and released her with tighter conditions.
Baillie was ordered to not leave a North Nowra address, unless accompanied by a family member, and to only leave to go to rehab or report to police.
She will return to Nowra Local Court on May 29.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
