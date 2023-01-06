South Coast army veteran accused of sexually assaulting grandchild

A South Coast army veteran accused of sexually assaulting his grandchild in 2014 has been bailed in court.
The man in his 60s, who lives in the Eurobodalla region and cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
No formal pleas have been entered to one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.
Defence lawyer Lurline Dillon-Smith argued for her client's release, saying he suffered physical injuries and mental illness as a result of his time served in the military - including depression and post traumatic stress disorder.
Ms Dillon-Smith said the man took medication to manage his pain.
She also noted he the man has no previous criminal history, has strong community ties and that court proceedings will take "years" as he intends to fight the allegations.
The court heard the alleged incident occurred in 2014, and was first reported in 2021.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall opposed bail, raising concerns of protection to the alleged victim.
Registrar Tina McKenna said that if found guilty, there is a "real likelihood" the man would receive a full-time jail sentence.
However Ms McKenna accepted it was the man's first time being charged and granted him bail.
He was ordered to not go near or contact the alleged victim or any prosecution witnesses, to not be in the company of any person under 18 unless supervised, and to report to police three times per week.
He must also comply with an apprehended violence order.
The matter was adjourned to Batemans Bay Local Court next week.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
