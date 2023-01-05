Late trains not good enough for commuters: Editorial

Many words have been written about one of the positive side effects of the COVID pandemic - the opportunity for many organisations to embrace flexible working.
The knock-on impact of employers supporting a 'work from anywhere' economy was that the Illawarra became a reasonable commute to the big smoke.
With the commuters came Sydney money pushing up property prices, gentrifying neighbourhoods and bringing a new vibe to Wollongong.
Whether you see this change as good or bad is another conversation. Our focus should be on how long this lasts with our crumbling, unreliable South Coast Trainline.
Over the last year, South Coast trains were late 11 months out of 12, according to Transport for NSW's performance targets.
The Illawarra Mercury is a supporter of flexible working and implements a hybrid working model in the newsroom. It works for us, but without a doubt, the days when the entire team are in the office are the days when we feel most productive and arguably happier in our work.
Australian employers agree, and many CEOs aim to tackle the big question of 'how do you get staff to return to the office' in 2023.
A commute to Sydney once or twice a week is doable, but a five-day-per-week two-hour commute is a recipe for burnout, particularly when you can't guarantee that there will be a train to bring you home.
If we can't get the commute right, we could see people return to more accessible suburbs like Sutherland and Campbelltown. Perhaps sounds appealing, but they'll take with them their local spending.
And if they choose to stay, we'll still miss out. The longer our residents sit on trains or in cars, the fewer hours they spend at Illawarra cafes and in Illawarra shops.
Of course, a faster, more reliable commute isn't the only answer to minimising the impact of a return to the office culture for Illawarra residents.
Creating more jobs in the Illawarra, attracting more businesses to set up their bases here and making it easy for them to attract talent is also an option.
Unfortunately, that too relies on good transport links.
- Gayle Tomlinson
