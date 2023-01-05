Controversial waterfront Sandon Point home renovations gets court approval

A proposed Sandon Point home extension described as "monstrous" by an objecting resident, has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.
But that approval comes with some alterations to the original plan.
A development application to extend the waterfront home in Weaver Terrace was lodged with Wollongong City Council in 2021.
The proposal included extending the width of the two-storey house to include extra bedrooms, living and dining areas as well as a gym and extra parking.
A pool was also part of the development application.
Because it attracted 16 submissions from the public - 15 opposed to the development - it was referred to the Wollongong Local Area Planning Panel.
Several residents spoke at the March 2022 meeting, with Bruce Steel claiming the original design would result in a "monstrous" house.
Tensions also flared between panel chair Robert Montgomery and architect Peter Rasa over the reasons why neighbours might object.
"I'm not sure if you have your eyes open when you walk or drive along this terrace, but this development is twice the width of every other house along this strip - don't you see that?" Mr Montgomery asked.
Mr Rasa did not think size was an issue.
"It's not a fact of missing it, I can't see why they [the other homes] were done the way they were done," he said.
At the same meeting, owner Mark Swinnerton said he felt the state shouldn't interfere with the renovation of a family home and that exceeding the maximum allowable floor square ratio was done "for entirely logical reasons".
The panel voted unanimously to refuse the development application, which did not comply with the maximum floor square ratio for the relevant zoning.
"The panel considers that the proposed bulk, scale, form and design of the development is inconsistent with the established character of the immediate residential locality," the finding stated.
"The proposal will have an unacceptable impact in terms of streetscape, both from Weaver Terrace and as viewed from the foreshore public reserve."
Mr Swinnerton then lodged an appeal against that decision with the Land and Environment Court.
The court ordered a conciliation conference between Mr Swinnerton and Wollongong City Council representatives where an outcome was found that was agreeable to both sides.
"The parties agree that the matters raised by the resident objectors have been considered by [council], and [council] considers that the matters raised, where relevant, have been satisfactorily addressed through [Mr Swinnerton's] amendments to the proposed development," Commissioner Elizabeth Espinosa's ruling stated.
The ruling requires the building to be constructed to the revised architectural plans now accepted by council.
Also to limit view blocking any fencing around the swimming pool at the rear must be maintained as clear glazing "in perpetuity for the life of the development".
