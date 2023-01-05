Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two men allegedly involved in vicious Woonona New Year's Eve party stabbing, affray identified in court; a third charged

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 5 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky Nikola Bozinov (left) and Brett James Buddle (right) fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Pictures from Facebook.

A third man has been arrested after a vicious New Year's Eve brawl at Woonona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.