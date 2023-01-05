A man remains in intensive care after a vicious New Year's Eve brawl at Woonona, as two of the alleged attackers involved in the melee have been identified in court.
Sky Nikola Bozinov and Brett James Buddle fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where they were both refused bail.
The court heard the "terrifying" attack erupted after residents on Adams Parade, Woonona were having a small gathering and let off a firecracker on New Year's Eve, causing dogs in the area to start barking.
This prompted an argument between neighbours, the court heard, with a violent melee allegedly involving Bozinov, Buddle and others erupting at some point in the evening.
As a result of the incident, two men were hospitalised, with one 43-year-old still in intensive care with stab wounds to his head and abdomen. Emergency services were called to the street about 10.45pm following reports of an assault.
The court heard Bozinov and Buddle were both not involved in stabbing the man, but were allegedly involved in the melee. Bozinov, who had arrived at the neighbouring Adams Parade address in a taxi, was unknown to the injured residents.
Buddle allegedly became involved in the melee at a later stage in the ordeal and is accused of using a wooden plank to hit multiple people with "great force".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said Buddle allegedly caused "serious injury" to the man who was stabbed, with the force from the wooden plank causing the stab wound to split open.
He also allegedly injured the man's arm, causing it to bleed profusely, she added.
Buddle also allegedly hit two others, one of those being a woman who sustained an injury to the neck, the court heard.
Sergeant Wall added children at the scene were left "extremely traumatised" as a result of witnessing the violent ordeal.
It is also alleged Bozinov returned the next day to steal items from an Adams Parade address. While details in court were scant on whose address it was, it is alleged Bozinov threatened to kick a door down and made off with $200.
After police investigations, Bozinov was arrested and charged with affray and robbery in company, while Buddle was charged with affray, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.
In court, defence lawyer Emel Ozer argued Bozinov was not involved in tensions between the neighbours and that he sustained injuries himself as a result of the alleged scuffle.
Sergeant Wall said the prosecution case against Bozinov was strong as there was "extremely clear" footage from inside the taxi identifying him. She argued he also put himself back at the scene the next day.
Bozinov told the court he was also a "victim" in the matter.
"I got jumped as well ... I was just wishing them a Happy New Year," he said.
As for Buddle, Ms Ozer argued he had an "extremely limited" criminal history and had relapsed into his drug addiction on the night of the alleged offending.
Sergeant Wall accepted Buddle was not involved in the melee until much later, however noted his involvement resulted in an extremely serious injury.
Registrar Tina McKenna said there was a strong prosecution case with respect to both co-accused and refused bail.
Bozinov and Buddle will return to court on January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
