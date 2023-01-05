Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

China turns tap back on for Australian coal imports

By Ben Langford, Aap
Updated January 5 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The coal loader and export terminal at Port Kembla. Picture by Anna Warr.

China has relaxed its unofficial ban on importing Australian coal for both energy and steelmaking, as relations between the two nations continue to thaw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.