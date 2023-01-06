Illawarra Mercury
South Pacific Bowls Carnival belongs to Albion Park's Corey Thompson

By Jordan Warren
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 3:30pm
Corey Thompson bowled to victory against Jono Davis. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Albion Park's Corey Thompson has claimed glory at the Zone 16 South Pacific Carnival at Figtree Sports Club with victory over youngster Jono Davis in an incredibly close decider.

