Albion Park's Corey Thompson has claimed glory at the Zone 16 South Pacific Carnival at Figtree Sports Club with victory over youngster Jono Davis in an incredibly close decider.
The final score stood at 25-24 in what was a tight contest.
Despite the loss, Nelson Bay player Davis did himself proud. The 22-year-old has officially put his name on the map with the young prodigy gaining the rewards for years of hard work.
Following his remarkable comeback in the semi-finals on Thursday, as well as his pairs success on the same day with former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Brett Duprez, Albion Park's Thompson claimed the tournaments player of the carnival award.
Thompson had a stellar day in the singles on Thursday to reach the final, beating Geoff McIntyre 25-16 in the quarters and then going on to defeat Trevor Gillis despite being behind 14-7 at one point.
After a tricky period, Thompson found his composure to win the semi 25-17.
It was a wet and windy day on the South Coast but the organisers of the event pushed through -something that seemed impossible on the morning of the final day - to be able to get results finalised on Friday.
The singles event was played over 25 ends, whilst the other three disciplines (pairs, mixed pairs and final fours) was played over 21.
In the mixed pairs final it was a fairly local affair with Judith Mitrevski - who only began playing bowls three years ago - and Daniel Doyle from Windang getting the better of Jason Jamieson and Ellen Falkner (composite), 21-13.
It was an impressive feat for Mitrevski and Doyle, beating out three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Falkner in the decider. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Doyle and Mitrevski were only recently joined as partners when the former in desperate need of a teammate to compete at the event.
In the final fours it was a fairly easy day out for the Swan family, coming away winners 29-15 in their decider against Mick Thorne, Anthony Jones, Gerard Beath and Shane Garvey.
Brothers Andrew and Peter with nephews Nick and Matt won a brilliant semi-final 15-14 against Dapto's team Ford. It was a sensational victory in the final for the Swan family, toppling 11-time carnival winner Garvey.
Tournament MVP Thompson went down with his partner Duprez in a thrilling pairs final, with the team of Mark Hobill and Peter Thelan triumphant, 20-19.
The winning duo led 18-11 but the match was tied 19-all heading into the last end with Thelan playing a great draw bowl which turned out to be the winning play of the match.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
