Albion Park's Emma McLeish will be making her fourth women's indoor hockey World Cup appearance in South Africa this February.
She will be joined by team-mate Kelsey Hughes who will be making her first World Cup appearance in her indoor career.
Both Park products also play for the outdoor team who won the Illawarra women's first grade premiership and the indoor title last week beating the University team.
McLeish was very excited to be named in the team and honoured to be able to represent Australia again for a fourth time.
She has been in the NSW Open indoor team since 2007 and played her first international indoor game in 2008.
Her first World Cup appearance was in 2011 in Poznan followed by Leipzig in 2015 and Berlin in 2018 and was not played last year due to the pandemic.
The tournament in South Africa starts on 5th February with the opening game against USA followed by New Zealand, Netherlands, South Africa and final game against Austria.
Both McLeish and Hughes are presently in Brisbane competing for NSW in the Australian national indoor championships before the team leaves for the World Cup.
In another development, former Australian and Illawarra indoor captain Gaye Tarrant nee Kolsky has been named the coach of the New Zealand women's indoor hockey team for the World Cup.
Tarrant who represented Australia from 1992-2007 was the captain of the team in the first two Cups in 2003 in Leipzig and 2007 in Vienna and was the assistant coach of the women's team in the last Cup in Berlin in 2018.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.