Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Everest winner Clayton Douglas eyeing autumn racing carnival success with Giga Kick

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Williams on Giga Kick (right) beats Private Eye, Mazu and Nature Strip in The Everest at Royal Randwick. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images

What comes after you climb The Everest?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.