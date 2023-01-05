What comes after you climb The Everest?
Trainer Clayton Douglas has already scaled the peak of the world's biggest and richest sprint race and he's only 27.
So Douglas, based at Mornington, enters 2023 believing his superstar three-year-old gelding can be the future king of Australian turf.
"This horse is going to be around a long time," he told ACM Racing.
"He won The Everest almost as a two-year-old and you can already see the strength and maturity he's developing now he's back in work. He's a gelding, so his value is as a racehorse and no doubt we'll look at The Everest again, but we'll aim him at the TJ (Smith) in the autumn and go from there.
"It was a big year for myself and the team, to tick the box as a Stakes winner and then be at the top of the richest race at the age of 27.
"We're pretty happy, but now we've got to take the next step and bring some of our good two-year-old's through and see where they take us as well."
Nature Strip would be a nine-year-old by the time The Everest rolls around again, as Eduardo was last year.
And while Craig Williams may have gotten the better of him on Giga Kick, how do the riders compete with James McDonald, who rode 15 Group 1s in the 2022 calendar year, including piloting Nature Strip to victory in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot?
Undoubtedly the benchmark, McDonald missed last year's Melbourne Cup after Loft was scratched due to a tendon injury, having won it with Verry Elleegant in 2021.
And what of the controversial bone scans which forced Caulfield Cup winner Durston to be scratched from the great race in November? Will there be changes to a process which divides opinion about equine safety.
The whip rule also remains under great scrutiny, after Blake Shinn was suspended for a 'gross breach' when losing on protest aboard My Yankee Girl, after a dead heat with Jamie Kah on Incible Caviar at Flemington last month.
Will Racing NSW continue to drive the agenda and splash the cash when it comes to prizemoney, which has led to new races like the country cups-based Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day and taken The Everest prizemoney to $15 million?
One thing is for certain, Douglas will be back to chase the big pay days, launching in the Group 2 Challenge Stakes (1000m) at Randwick.
"He's been back in work for four weeks," Douglas said. "He's in really good order, we'll head to the Challenge Stakes and that gives us a month to the TJ (Smith).
"We've seen he's a horse that does well with his runs pretty well spaced, it just seems to suit his style."
Giga Kick's meteoric rise started with a Maiden in February last year, before taking out the Group 3 Vain Stakes at his third start.
The fairytale run continued through the Danehill, before stunning the racing world by nailing Private Eye, Mazu and Nature Strip in The Everest.
The enormous cash injection has helped Douglas take the next step in a training career which only started in 2020 after a successful stint riding in jumps racing.
"We've had a lot of support from our loyal clients who have backed me the whole way and also brought on some new ones," he said.
"It's just allowed us to be active in the market and we'll be up there at the Magic Millions hoping to add to the stable.
"We've got 25 in work at the moment and there's still room for more, but we're a small team, I'm still riding track work myself and I want to stay as hands-on as possible."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.