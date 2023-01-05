An Illawarra OnlyFans creator and business owner has been refused bail after she was charged with three domestic violence-related offences, a court has heard.
Matilda Marshall made a bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, facing charges of damaging or destroying property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening and apprehended violence order.
The court heard Marshall was staying at the victim's Illawarra address while he was in Bali and she had no where else to go.
As per her bail conditions, Marshall is prohibited from contacting or going near the the alleged victim. The court heard Marshall also has an AVO in place to protect her against the man.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said upon the man's arrival home yesterday, an argument allegedly ensued between the pair involving "ongoing swearing and yelling over several hours".
Sergeant Wall added the alleged victim sustained a scratch to his neck and right side of his ribs, however defence lawyer Emel Ozer argued Marshall was acting in self-defence to prevent him from assaulting her.
Ms Ozer added if there were injuries sustained, they appear to be very minor and Marshall would be unlikely to serve a full-time custodial sentence.
She noted Marshall would also be a vulnerable person in custody as she has diagnosed borderline personality disorder which she is seeking treatment for.
In opposing bail, Sergeant Wall argued Marshall is on bail for two matters before the court in relation to the same alleged victim.
Sergeant Wall argued it was a risk Marshall would fail to appear as she travels a lot due to her "influencing work".
Registrar Tina McKenna accepted Marshall may have been acting in self-defence, but was not convinced conditions could mitigate risks and refused bail.
The matter was adjourned to January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
