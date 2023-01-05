Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra OnlyFans model and business owner Matilda Marshall refused bail after alleged assault

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:42pm
Matilda Marshall was refused bail on Thursday. Picture from Instagram.

An Illawarra OnlyFans creator and business owner has been refused bail after she was charged with three domestic violence-related offences, a court has heard.

