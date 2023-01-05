A record number of guests delivered an estimated $1.8 million to the Southern Highlands economy during Tulip Time.
A report presented to Wingecarribee Shire Council in December revealed that 61,000 guests visited the Shire's premier tourism event over the course of the 18-day celebrations.
The council's Coordinator Tourism and Events Libby Bain said this year's visitor numbers exceeded all expectations.
Now a date has been set for next year's Tulip Time celebrations which are scheduled to run from September 19 to Monday October 2, 2023.
"We had 7000 more guests join us in Corbett Gardens for this event when compared to our last non-COVID impacted event in 2019," she said.
"Even more impressive is that this year's record number of guests injected an estimated $1.8 million into our local economy."
Ms Bain said the estimated income injection did not include overnight accommodation spending.
Ticket sales for the Tulip Time celebrations covered all event costs with additional funds being diverted back into council projects.
Ms Bain attributed numerous factors to the increased patronage and support.
"The additional days of display, post-pandemic fatigue and new attractions including Tulips After Dark all worked in our favour," she said.
"A re-occurring comment from guests was that the garden displays prepared by the council's Parks and Gardens Team were one of the most spectacular in recent years."
As part of the report presented to the council 42 per cent of guests were first-time visitors, 34 per cent stayed in paid accommodation and almost half of all guests visited another town or village in the Shire.
Ninety per cent of attending patrons were visitors from outside the Shire.
Ms Bain said the figures showed that Tulip Time had a Shire-wide economic impact beyond the central display in Bowral."
"We wish to thank everyone who joined us for the Tulip Time celebrations, both locals and guests from outside the Shire, and look forward to welcoming them back next year," Ms Bain said.
"We'd also like to acknowledge the many volunteers and 'Greeters' without whom we couldn't operate the Festival."
Community members wishing to view the 2022 Tulip Time Festival Outcomes can find the report within the December 14, 2022 Ordinary Meeting Agenda at www.wsc.nsw.gov.au/Council/Council-Meeting-Minutes-Agendas.
