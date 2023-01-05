The Hawks' bad run of luck with imports has continued, after the club on Thursday afternoon confirmed that Peyton Siva will miss the remainder of this campaign due to a shoulder injury.
The NBL's worst-kept secret followed days of speculation, with Siva sent for scans on his right shoulder on Tuesday. The 32-year-old sustained a high-grade AC joint injury during the second quarter of their New Year's Eve loss to the Wildcats, following a collision with Perth opponent TaShawn Thomas.
It continues a wretched campaign for Illawarra, who have already lost two imports in Justin Robinson (knee) and George King (ankle). After being called in as an injury replacement for Robinson, Siva played 11 games for the Hawks, averaging almost 10 points and 6.5 assists per match.
The club has opted not to find a replacement for the injured Siva.
"We are disappointed for Peyton as he has been a welcome addition to the club since arriving in October," Illawarra Hawks president Mat Campbell said.
"Peyton joined us when the squad was undermanned and in a tough stretch on the floor, but he was the perfect mix of performance and leadership required at the time. Peyton came to us with the reputation of being a pro's pro, and he has left a big impression on our young guards and the squad more broadly.
"We will play out the remainder of the NBL23 season with the current squad, with the likes of 'Davo' [Will] Hickey, Lachie Dent, and Alex Mudronja looking to continue their strong performances at the guard position."
However, it's not all doom and gloom for the Hawks, with import Michael Frazier added to their squad for Friday night's road clash with the 36ers after recovering from hamstring tightness.
The former Wildcats guard missed Monday's clash with Cairns as a precautionary, but has continued to train and passed a fitness test ahead of the trip to South Australia.
