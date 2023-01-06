After a placid German Shepherd with longing eyes racked up his 150th day at the RSPCA Illawarra shelter, he finally thought he found his forever home.
He was adopted however the next day on New Year's Eve, 10-year-old Mason was returned to the shelter.
Mason, who is old for his breed, was left confused in his pen once again, prompting the shelter to send out a public plea on social media to find his forever home.
"Seeing this sweet older gentleman back in the shelter is heartbreaking. His greying muzzle and longing brown eyes following each and every passersby in the hopes he'll be given another chance," RSPCA NSW said in a Facebook post, that was shared more than 1,400 times.
"Mason is just looking to spend his twilight years as part of a family. Wanting nothing more than a daily stroll, a warm place to curl up for a nap and someone to love."
Then came along Tarrawanna's Jess Coleman. She was among the thousands touched by Mason's story, so much so that she popped down to the shelter the next morning on New Year's Day.
"As soon as I saw that face, I knew he needed to come live with me," she said.
"I thought he was just at that age where he wants cuddles and for someone to make him feel safe after such a rough trot.
"It must have broken his little heart to be taken straight back to the shelter."
Immediately enamoured by his gentle and sweet nature, Jess said Mason has been settling in well at his new home and the wider Tarrawanna community.
"I wasn't sure how he'd settle in because he's a bit older, but he's been loving it," Jess said.
"We've been spending time together and he's gone on a few little dawdles around the neighbourhood.
"He's had a sticky beak at his new neighbourhood and all of the kids ... he likes a bit of a chat with them on our walks."
Jess is unsure why Mason was handed back to the shelter so swiftly, saying he is well behaved and incredibly placid. She urged anyone considering adopting a pet to give the older ones a chance, too.
"I've always been super passionate about adopting over buying, especially seniors," she said.
"A lot of people walked past Mason's pen and his little eyes would follow them.
"I'd encourage people to stop and give the older ones a chance because they've got a lot of love left to give."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
