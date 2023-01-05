It's been the busiest summer in five years for NSW's lifesavers.
The statistics for the 11-day period starting December 23 are quite remarkable.
Almost 1200 rescues were completed by volunteer lifesavers - with 800 of them in just three days.
The Illawarra shared its part of the load with more than 50 rescues being made at Stanwell Park alone on Christmas and Boxing Day.
Up and down the coastline, Surf Life Saving NSW recorded these numbers:
1194 rescues completed by volunteer lifesavers
800+ of them on Boxing Day, New Year's Day and the public holiday Monday on January 2
56,470 preventative actions
1428 people received first aid
75 ambulances called to incidents
85 emergency incidents
There have been six coastal drownings for the summer so far (December 1 to present).
That's four on the same time and for the same period last year. All recorded drownings over summer came at unpatrolled locations.
Two men have drowned while saving their teenage children from rips this year.
READ MORE:
That includes off-duty police officer Peter Stone who died after saving the life of his teenage son at an unpatrolled beach on the NSW south coast. The 44-year-old couldn't be revived after he was pulled from the water in the incident at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, about 1.30pm on New Year's Day.
"I would like to take an opportunity to commend our many thousands of members who patrolled the beaches over the Christmas and New Year period," SLSNSW president, George Shales said.
"The sheer volume of incidents, rescues and preventative actions has shone a light on lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers up and down the coastline and highlighted just how lucky we are to have dedicated, well-resourced individuals looking out for our safety on the beach.
Last year across the state, the period between December 2021 and February 2022 claimed the record for the most coastal and ocean drowning deaths over a summer, with 25 fatalities recorded in NSW, despite the higher than usual rainfall from La Nia and reduced beach attendances.
In NSW, drowning deaths are 2.7 times more likely to occur on a public holiday and 1.6 times more likely during school holidays.
"The most important things to do when considering entering the water is to do so at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags," George said.
